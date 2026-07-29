Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment likely to be finalised today. Step-by-step guide to check status

Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment date: The Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO share allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, 29 July. Investors who applied for the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO can check the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
On the third bidding day, Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO subscription status was 9.35 times as per NSE data. The institutional investors category got subscribed 13.20 times, while the other investors' portion received 4.74 times subscription. Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO price band was 151-152 per unit.
Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO GMP today is +1.75. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Cube Highways Trust share was ₹153.75 apiece, which is 1.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹152.
According to grey market dynamics observed over the past 16 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹1.75, according to expert analyses.
Investors can verify whether they have been allocated shares and the exact quantities by reviewing the allocation guidelines. Furthermore, an important aspect of evaluating the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares allocated. The company will start the refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares. Shares that have been allocated will be deposited into a person’s demat account.
For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, 30 July. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Anantam Highways Trust IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, 3 August.
Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment status portal - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Step 2: Select “Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO” from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.
Step 3: Choose your preferred option to check the allotment status from the available methods:
Application Number
Demat Account Number
PAN
Step 4: Enter the required details, complete the captcha verification, and click on ‘Submit’ to view your Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status.
Step 1: Visit the official BSE IPO allotment status page - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check
Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ under the ‘Issue Type’ section.
Step 3: From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown menu, choose “Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO.”
Step 4: Enter your Application Number or PAN, complete the captcha verification, and click on ‘Search’ to view your Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status.
Step 1: Visit the official NSE IPO allotment status portal - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2: Log in using your registered username and password. First-time users can register by clicking on ‘Click here to sign up’ and completing the registration process using their PAN details.
Step 3: Enter the captcha code and proceed to sign in.
Step 4: After logging in, select “Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO” to check your IPO allotment status.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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