Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment date: The Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO share allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, 29 July. Investors who applied for the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO can check the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

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On the third bidding day, Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO subscription status was 9.35 times as per NSE data. The institutional investors category got subscribed 13.20 times, while the other investors' portion received 4.74 times subscription. Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO price band was ₹151-152 per unit.

Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO GMP today is +1.75. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Cube Highways Trust share was ₹153.75 apiece, which is 1.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹152.

Based on grey market trends observed over the past 14 sessions, there is an upward trend in the IPO's GMP today, suggesting optimism for a solid listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated from a minimum of ₹0.00 to a maximum of ₹1.75, as reported by experts.

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Investors can decide whether they have received shares and the specific amounts by checking the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund procedure for those applicants who did not obtain any shares. Shares that have been distributed will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, 30 July. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Anantam Highways Trust IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, 3 August.

How to check Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal (KFin Technologies)? Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal.

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Step 2: From the 'Select IPO' dropdown menu, choose "Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO."

Step 3: Select any one of the available options to check your allotment status:

Application Number

Demat Account Number

PAN

Step 4: Enter the required details along with the captcha code and click 'Submit' to view your Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status.

How to check Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status on the BSE? Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3: Choose "Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO" from the 'Issue Name' dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number or PAN, complete the captcha verification, and click 'Search' to check your allotment status.

How to check Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO allotment status on the NSE? Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO allotment portal.

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Step 2: Log in using your registered username and password. If you are a first-time user, register using your PAN by clicking on 'Click here to sign up.'

Step 3: Enter the captcha code and sign in.

Step 4: Once logged in, select the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO to view your allotment status.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.