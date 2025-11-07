Curis Lifesciences IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Curis Lifesciences IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Curis Lifesciences opened for public subscription on Friday, November 7, and will remain so until Tuesday, November 11. The NSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 21,50,000 shares of the face value of ₹10 each, aimed at raising about ₹27.52 crore, which it intends to use for capital expenditure, loan payment and working capital requirements.

Curis Lifesciences IPO subscription status By 11:30 am on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 1.13 times, with the retail portion booked 0.14 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.28 times. QIB's portion was booked 3.50 times.

Curis Lifesciences IPO details 1. Curis Lifesciences IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Curis Lifesciences IPO was ₹7.5. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 6 per cent.

2. Curis Lifesciences IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 7, and will conclude on Tuesday, November 11.

3. Curis Lifesciences IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹120 to ₹128 per equity share.

4. Curis Lifesciences IPO objects: The company plans to raise ₹27.52 crore from this issue, which it will use for upgradation and improvement of its existing manufacturing facilities, the construction of a storage facility, payment of outstanding loans, product registrations in other countries, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

5. Curis Lifesciences IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares for ₹2,56,000.

6. Curis Lifesciences IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar.

7. Curis Lifesciences IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 10,18,000 shares, or 47 per cent of the issue, while retail investors have been offered 7,16,000 shares, or 33 per cent of the net issue. The company has reserved 3,08,000 shares (14 per cent of the net issue) for NIIs, while 1,08,000 shares (5 per cent of the net issue) have been kept aside for market maker.

8. Curis Lifesciences IPO allotment date: The IPO is closing on Tuesday, November 11, so the company is expected to finalise the share allotment on the next business day on Wednesday, November 12. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, November 13, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

9. Curis Lifesciences IPO listing date: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Friday, November 14.

10. Curis Lifesciences business overview: Curis Lifesciences is a pharma company, specialising in the manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, oral liquids, and sterile ophthalmic ointments.

For FY23, the company earned a profit of ₹1.88 crore, which rose to ₹4.87 crore in FY24 and to ₹6.11 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations was ₹35.45 crore in FY23, ₹35.56 crore in FY24, and ₹49.13 crore in FY25.

