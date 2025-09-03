Current Infraprojects IPO listing: Shares list at a solid premium of 90%, hits upper price band

Current Infraprojects IPO listing: Shares of Current Infraprojects made a stellar debut on NSE SME on Wednesday, September 3, listing at a solid premium of 90 per cent, in a lacklustre market.

The stock's listing exceeded grey market expectations. The last grey market premium (GMP) of Current Infraprojects was ₹50, which indicated the stock could be listed at a premium of 62 per cent.

Current Infraprojects’ share price opened at ₹152 on the NSE on Wednesday, September 3, compared to its issue price of ₹80. The SME stock witnessed volatility, jumping to its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹159.60 and sliding to its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹144.40. Around 10:35 a.m., the stock was trading at ₹150.90, up nearly 89 per cent from its issue price.

Current Infraprojects is an infrastructure construction, development, operations and maintenance company with expertise across a wide range of services.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, the company specialises in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, providing comprehensive solutions in solar, electrical, water, and civil EPC contracts, including interior works and road furniture, all on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

The company's revenue from operations in FY25 was ₹90.88 crore, while profit after tax was ₹9.45 crore.

Current Infraprojects IPO details The ₹41.80 crore SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, and concluded on Friday, August 29, with an overall subscription of 379 times. The retail portion was booked over 396 times, while the segment reserved for NIIs and QIBs was subscribed to more than 640 times and 192 times, respectively.

Current Infraprojects intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Current Infra Dhanbad Solar Private Limited, to set up an 1800 KW solar plant under the RESCO Model at IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, fund its working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

