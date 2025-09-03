Subscribe

Current Infraprojects IPO listing: Shares list at a solid premium of 90%, hits upper price band

Current Infraprojects debuted on NSE SME on September 3 with a 90% premium, exceeding grey market expectations. The stock opened at 152, compared to its issue price of 80, and experienced volatility, trading at 150.90 by 10:35 a.m.

Nishant Kumar
Updated3 Sep 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Current Infraprojects IPO listing: The SME stock made a stellar debut on September 3.
Current Infraprojects IPO listing: The SME stock made a stellar debut on September 3. (Pixabay)

Current Infraprojects IPO listing: Shares of Current Infraprojects made a stellar debut on NSE SME on Wednesday, September 3, listing at a solid premium of 90 per cent, in a lacklustre market.

The stock's listing exceeded grey market expectations. The last grey market premium (GMP) of Current Infraprojects was 50, which indicated the stock could be listed at a premium of 62 per cent.

Current Infraprojects’ share price opened at 152 on the NSE on Wednesday, September 3, compared to its issue price of 80. The SME stock witnessed volatility, jumping to its 5 per cent upper circuit of 159.60 and sliding to its 5 per cent lower circuit of 144.40. Around 10:35 a.m., the stock was trading at 150.90, up nearly 89 per cent from its issue price.

Current Infraprojects is an infrastructure construction, development, operations and maintenance company with expertise across a wide range of services.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, the company specialises in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, providing comprehensive solutions in solar, electrical, water, and civil EPC contracts, including interior works and road furniture, all on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

The company's revenue from operations in FY25 was 90.88 crore, while profit after tax was 9.45 crore.

Current Infraprojects IPO details

The 41.80 crore SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, and concluded on Friday, August 29, with an overall subscription of 379 times. The retail portion was booked over 396 times, while the segment reserved for NIIs and QIBs was subscribed to more than 640 times and 192 times, respectively.

Current Infraprojects intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Current Infra Dhanbad Solar Private Limited, to set up an 1800 KW solar plant under the RESCO Model at IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, fund its working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
