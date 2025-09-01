Current Infraprojects IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 5 steps

Current Infraprojects IPO: After the bumper subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure and renewable energy company Current Infraprojects, the focus is now on the share allotment, which is likely to be finalised today, i.e., Monday, September 1. Successful bidders may expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, September 2, while those who fail to get an allotment may receive a refund on the same day. The stock may debut on the NSE SME on Wednesday, September 3.

With a price band of ₹76 to ₹80 per share, the ₹42 crore SME IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 26, and concluded on Friday, August 29, having seen an overall subscription of 379 times. The retail portion was booked 396.50 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked the highest at 640 times. The QIB (qualified institutional buyers) segment was booked 192 times.

How to check the Current Infraprojects IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.

Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. was the official registrar of the book build issue.

How to check the Current Infraprojects IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select ‘Current Infraprojects’ in the 'Select Company' dropbox

Step 3: Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Fill in the captcha and hit ‘Search’

Your Current Infraprojects IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.