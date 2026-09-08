Current IPO GMPs: Open now - Kanohar Electricals vs Prasol Chemicals vs Glass Walls | Subscription status

IPO GMP Today: India’s primary market is buzzing with multiple public offerings on Tuesday, September 8 as Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems, and Prasol Chemicals opened for subscription today.

For primary market investors looking for opportunities in the ongoing issues, let’s dive into Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems, and Prasol Chemicals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today, their price band details, and subscription status.

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP today Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP today increased to ₹218, according to different websites tracking IPO GMP. It indicates Kanohar IPO’s estimated listing at ₹850 per share (sum of IPO GMP today and upper price band).

Kanohar Electricals IPO day 1 subscription Kanohar Electricals IPO was subscribed around 2.71 times on day 1, as per BSE data at 5 pm on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 3.31 times in the retail category, 0.03 times in the QIB (ex-anchor) category, and 4.88 times in the NII category.

The UP-headquartered power transformer manufacturer's IPO is a book build issue of ₹1,055 crore which is a combination of fresh issue of 47.47 lakh shares aggregating to ₹300 crores and an offer for sale of 1.2 crore shares aggregating to ₹755.74 crores. The issue price band was fixed at ₹601 to ₹632 per share. A retail investor is required to invest around ₹14,536 (23 shares).

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today was hovering in the range of ₹50-60, indicating an estimated listing between ₹232 and 242 ( sum of upper price band ₹182 and IPO GMP today).

Glass Wall Systems IPO subscription on day 1 The IPO was subscribed around 2.52 times on day 1 of its subscription. The public issue was subscribed 3.75 times in the retail category, 0.01 times in the QIB (ex-anchor)category, and around 3.02 times in the NII category, as per BSE data at 5 pm on September 8.

Glass Wall Systems IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares aggregating to ₹60 crores and an OFS of 2.02 crore shares aggregating to ₹367.89 crores. The IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 8 and will conclude on September 10, 2026. The company has fixed an issue price band at ₹172 to ₹182 per share.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today stood in the range of ₹45 to ₹50. Considering its upper price band of ₹676, the IPO is estimated to be listed at between ₹721 and ₹726.