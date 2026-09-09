Currently open IPOs GMP Comparison: Rentomojo, ARCIL, Manipal Payment, Steamhouse, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering

IPO GMPs: For the first time in thirty years, India’s primary market is witnessing the launch of six mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) in one day. The bumper opening of 6 IPOs coincided with positive investor sentiment buoyed by the stellar debut of ESDS Software. Rentomojo, ARCIL, and Manipal Payment are among six IPOs that opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 9.

IPO GMP Today: Rentomojo vs ARCIL vs Manipal Payment vs Steamhouse vs LCC Projects vs Karamtara Engineering For investors closely tracking the primary market, here is a comparison of IPO grey market premium (GMP) today of Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction Company India Limited, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, LCC Projects, and Karamtara Engineering.

Rentomojo IPO GMP today Rentomojo IPO GMP today stood remained stable on Wednesday, September 9. Its IPO GMP today stood at ₹134, hence its estimated listing price is expected at ₹538 per share (sum of upper price band and IPO GMP today) indicating a 33.17% listing gain.

The IPO is a book build issue of ₹1,255.57 crore, which is a combination of fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to ₹150 crores. The IPO bidding opened for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 11. The IPO issue price band is fixed between ₹384 and ₹404 per share. The lot size for an application is 37 shares. Whereas, the minimum amount of investment for retail investors is ₹14,948.

ARCIL IPO GMP today Asset Reconstruction Company India Limited (ARCIL) IPO GMP today stood at ₹30 per share, as per the data presented by different trackers of the grey market premium at 10 am on Wednesday. With this, the IPO is estimated to be listed at a price of ₹169 per share, with 21.58% listing gain/loss expected.

The complete offer for sale (OFS) issue opened for subscription on September 9 and will conclude on September 11. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on September 15, followed by listing likely on September 17. The IPO has fixed ₹132 to ₹139 as the issue price band. The lot size for an application is 107 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,873.

LCC Projects IPO GMP today LCC Projects IPO GMP today hovered close to ₹40, indicating an estimated listing at ₹186 per share. The IPO's upper price band is fixed at ₹146 per share, which means that the issue is likely to see a 27.4% percentage gain/loss per share. LCC Projects IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1.16 crore shares. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹139 to ₹146 per share.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP today Karamtara Engineering IPO gmp today stood at ₹65 per share at 10 am on Wednesday, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹319 per share. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 25.59%.

The IPO price band is fixed between ₹241 and ₹254 per share, which means that the retail investors can apply to Karamtara Engineering IPO with minimum 1 lot, ie ₹14,986.

Manipal Payment IPO GMP today Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO gmp today stood at ₹37 per share, which means that the IPO is estimated to be listed at ₹376 per share. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 10.91%. The IPO price band is fixed in the range of ₹322 and ₹339 per share. The lot size for an application is 44 shares. Minimum amount of investment for retail investors is ₹14,916.