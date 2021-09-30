CX Partners to make partial exit as Veeda files papers for IPO

Of the proceeds from the issue, ₹28.71 crore will be used to repay debt incurred by Veeda’s arm Bioneeds, ₹33 crore for capital expenditure, ₹45 crore for investment in Veeda’s arm for financing capital requirements, ₹75 crore for further acquisition of shares of Bioneeds, ₹17 crore for acquisition of shares of Ingenuity BioSciences, and ₹50 crore for working capital requirements.