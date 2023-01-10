Cyient's subsidiary files for IPO, to have fresh issue of ₹740 crore. Details here1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM IST
- Cyient DLM will comprise an IPO in the form of fresh issue of new equity shares for an amount of upto ₹740 crore
Cyient Limited on Tuesday informed that Cyient DLM Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus dated January 9, 2023 with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in relation to its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) for listing on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).
