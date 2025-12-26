Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment date today: Steps to check status online; GMP holds steady

Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment: Following the closure of Dachepalli Publishers' initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status. Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment date is today, December 26.

The company's maiden share sale had seen a lacklustre response during the bidding period, which opened on December 22 and closed on December 24.

The retail portion of the Dachepalli Publishers IPO was booked 1.90 times. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota garnered 3.04 times bids. Lastly, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 1.29 times.

Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment status Investors can check the Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment online by visiting the website of the exchange or the registrar. BSE is the exchange on which the SME IPO's shares will list, while Bigshare Services is the offer's registrar.

Steps to check Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Dachepalli Publishers

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to check Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment on Bigshare Services 1. Head to the Bigshare IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

2. Choose any of the three servers

3. Select the company name from the dropdown as Dachepalli Publishers

4. Select one of the options: Application No/Beneficiary ID/PAN No

5. Enter the details related to the option picked

6. Enter Captcha

7. Hit Search

Dachepalli Publishers IPO GMP today Dachepalli Publishers IPO GMP has remained steady over the last three days. Dachepalli Publishers IPO GMP today is ₹2. At the current GMP, Dachepalli Publishers' listing price could be ₹104, a premium of 1.96% over the offer price of ₹102.

GMP signals investor willingness to pay over and above the IPO price.

Dachepalli Publishers IPO Details The ₹40.39-crore Dachepalli Publishers IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 0.40 crore shares, priced at ₹100-102 apiece. Investors could apply for the IPO in lots of 1200 shares.

Since retailers needed to apply for at least two lots, the minimum investment requirement by them amounted to ₹2,44,800.

The company looks to use the IPO proceeds for financing working capital needs, repayment of borrowings availed by the company and meeting general corporate needs.

Dachepalli Publishers IPO listing date is December 30.

Dachepalli Publishers operates in India’s publishing sector, with a primary focus on educational content. The company publishes textbooks, reference books, and other academic materials tailored to school- and college-level curricula, supporting learning across a wide range of subjects and educational boards.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.