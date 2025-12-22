Dachepalli Publishers IPO opens: Check subscription status, key dates, latest GMP and other details about SME IPO

Dachepalli Publishers IPO: The ₹40.39 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Dachepalli Publishers kicked off for bidding on Monday, December 22, in a heavy week for SME offerings. Dachepalli Publishers IPO will close for bidding on Wednesday, December 24.

The company, engaged in the publishing industry, has priced its IPO in the range of ₹100 to ₹102 per share. Dachepalli Publishers IPO is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.40 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means all proceeds will be received by the company.

Dachepalli Publishers IPO has a lot size of 1200 shares. The retail investors need at least ₹2,44,800 to apply for the share sale as they need to subscribe for at least two lots.

The company plans to use ₹25 crore from the funds raised for part financing the working capital needs of the company, ₹6 crore for repayment of certain borrowings by the company, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Dachepalli Publishers IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on December 26. Meanwhile, credit of shares in the account of the allottees is expected to take place on December 29, with the refund to non-allottees on the same day. Shares of Dachepalli Publishers are slated to debut on BSE SME on December 30.

Ahead of the offer launch, Dachepalli Publishers IPO raised ₹11.48 crore from anchor investors.

Dachepalli Publishers IPO Subscription Status Within an hour of opening, Dachepalli Publishers' IPO was booked 2%. The retail portion was subscribed 2%. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investor (NII) and qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota did not see any bids so far.

Dachepalli Publishers IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Dachepalli Publishers' IPO was muted. According to market sources, Dachepalli Publishers' IPO GMP today is nil. This means that shares of Dachepalli Publishers IPO are trading at par to the offer price.

GMP signals investor willingness to pay over and above the offer price.

About Dachepalli Publishers Founded in 1998, Dachepalli Publishers is a content-based educational publishing house dedicated to serving the K–12 segment across CBSE, ICSE, and State Board curriculums. It provides textbooks and partners with various schools ranging in capacity from 100 to 50,000 students.

As of 2025, its portfolio features over 600 titles distributed under six prominent brands: Dachepalli Publishers Limited, Apple Book Company, Orange Leaf Publishers, Pelican Publishing House, Sangam Publishing House, and School Book Company.