DAM Capital Advisors IPO: After the end of bidding on Monday, applicants of the initial public offering (IPO) of DAM Capital Advisors Limited are waiting for the announcement of DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date is 27 December 2024, i.e. on Friday this week. So, applicants and stock market observers believe that DAM Capital Advisor's IPO allotment date is 24 December 2024. In case of delay, DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status is expected to become public on 26 December 2024, as 25 December 2024 is a stock market holiday. Meanwhile, ahead of the DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment, shares of the company continue to trade at a substantial premium in the grey market. According to stock market observers, DAM Capital Advisors shares are trading at a premium of ₹161 in today's grey market.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP As mentioned, the DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹161. This means that the grey market is expecting the DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing price to be around ₹424 ( ₹263 + ₹161), which is over 60 per cent higher than the upper price band of the DAM Capital Advisors IPO ( ₹263 per equity share).

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment links Once DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status becomes public, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited. The official website of BSE is bseindia.com, whereas the official website of Link Intime is linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log In at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

3] Select 'DAM Capital Advisors Limited' in the 'Issue Name' option;

4] Put the application number or PAN number; here we are taking the application number;

5] Select 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status check Link Intime 1] Log in at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'DAM Capital Advisors Limited' in company name;

3] Select either of these four: PAN, application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number or IFSC. Here, we are taking the Application Number and

4] Click on the 'Submit' button.