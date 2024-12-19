DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The investment bank DAM Capital Advisors is set to launch its initial public offering with a share price range of ₹269-283, which will be available for public subscription from December 19 to December 23. On Wednesday, it announced that it has secured ₹251 crore from anchor investors, just one day prior to the start of its initial share sale for public subscription.
Among the anchor investors listed in a circular posted on the BSE website are Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Societe Generale, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Kotak MF, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF.
The IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore equity shares valued at ₹840.25 crore, provided by a promoter and investors at the higher end of the price band, without any new issuance component.
The sellers of shares in the OFS include promoter Dharmesh Anil Mehta, along with investors like Multiples Alternate Asset Management, RBL Bank, Easyaccess Financial Services, and Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria. At the highest point of the price range, the company's market capitalization is estimated at ₹2,000 crore.
Fifty percent of the offering has been allocated for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.
Led by Mehta, DAM Capital Advisors is a prominent investment bank in the nation, holding a market share of 12.1 percent based on the number of IPOs and qualified institutional placements it managed as the book-running lead manager in FY24, as per a report by Crisil.
The circular revealed that DAM Capital has allotted 88.86 lakh shares to 33 funds at ₹283 each, the upper limit of the price band, bringing the total transaction value to ₹251.48 crore.
DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today is +148. This indicates DAM Capital Advisors share price was trading at a premium of ₹148 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DAM Capital Advisors share price is indicated at ₹431 apiece, which is 52.3% higher than the IPO price of ₹283.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.