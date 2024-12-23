DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd enters its third and the last day of bidding today. DAM Capital Advisors IPO opened for public subscription on December 19 and closes today, December 23. During the first two days of the bidding process, the issue received decent demand and has been oversubscribed, while now only one day is left to apply for the DAM Capital Advisors IPO. The ₹840.25-crore worth DAM Capital Advisors IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore shares. DAM Capital Advisors IPO price band is set at ₹269 to ₹283 per share. DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today is also showing a positive trend for the stock led by strong demand. Stay tuned to our DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 3 live blog for the latest updates.
DAM Capital Advisors IPO Live: DAM Capital is the fastest-growing merchant bank in India by revenue CAGR from FY22 to FY24, with the highest profit margin in FY24 among the peers considered. DAM Capital achieved a market share of 12.1% in FY24, based on the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) undertaken as the book-running lead manager.
As of FY24, 67% of revenue comes from merchant banking, followed by stock broking at 28.3%. From the date of acquisition on November 7, 2019, to October 31, 2024, DAM Capital successfully executed 72 ECM transactions, comprising 27 IPOs, 16 QIPs, 6 OFS, 6 preferential issues, 4 rights issues, 8 buybacks, 4 open offers, and 1 IPOs of units by a REIT. Additionally, 23 advisory transactions were completed, including M&A advisory, private equity advisory, and structured finance advisory, along with the execution of block trades during this period.
Further, in the six months ended September 30, 2024, and Fiscal 2024, DAM Capital served as book-running lead manager to 5 and 17 IPOs and QIPs, respectively. Since the acquisition, market share has consistently improved from 8.2% in FY21 to 12.1% in FY24, based on the number of IPOs and QIPs undertaken as the book-running lead manager.
DAM Capital Advisors IPO Live: DAM Capital Advisors shares are showing a positive trend in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium today. DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today is ₹161 per share, according to stock market observers. This shows that the shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹161 in the grey market today. On what this DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP means, market observers said that DAM Capital Advisors shares are trading at ₹444 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 57% to the IPO price of ₹283.00 per share. After two days of bidding, DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP signals that allottees may get around 57% return on their money.
DAM Capital Advisors IPO Live: DAM Capital Advisors IPO has been subscribed 6.98 times so far, as per NSE data till December 20, the second day of the bidding process. The retail portion has been subscribed 8.96 times, the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment has been filled 11.49 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is subscribed 7%.
DAM Capital Advisors IPO Live: DAM Capital Advisors IPO price band is set at ₹269 to ₹283 per share. The IPO lot size is 53 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,999. The ₹840.25-crore worth DAM Capital Advisors IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore shares
DAM Capital Advisors IPO Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd enters its third and the last day of bidding today. DAM Capital Advisors IPO opened for public subscription on December 19 and closes today, December 23. During the first two days of the bidding process, the issue received decent demand and has been oversubscribed, while now only one day is left to apply for the DAM Capital Advisors IPO.