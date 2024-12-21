DAM Capital Advisors IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dam Capital Advisors Limited began on 19th December 2024 and will remain until 5:00 PM on 23 December 2024. So, applicants have just one day to apply for the DAM Capital Advisors IPO as the public issue closes on Monday next week. According to DAM Capital Advisors' IPO subscription status, the public issue received a decent response from the Indian primary market investors in the first two days of bidding, who received bids that were 6.98 times the offer. Meanwhile, the grey market continues to signal positive sentiments regarding Dam Capital Advisors IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹161 in the grey market today.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today As mentioned, DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹161, which is ₹9 lower than Friday's GMP of ₹170. They said that DAM Capital Advisors' IPO GMP today is closer or closer to the previous day's GMP despite the stock market crash on Friday, which is a good sign. If there is a trend reversal during Monday deals, these strong grey market sentiments may increase investor response.

On what this DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP mean, market observers said that DAM Capital Advisors IPO price band is ₹269 to ₹283. In contrast, DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today is ₹161. So, after two days of bidding, the grey market signals that lucky allottees may get over 60 per cent return on their money.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscription status After two days of bidding, the public issue had been booked 6.98 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed 8.96 times, the NII segment had been filled 11.49 times, and the QIB portion had been subscribed 0.07 times.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO review Assigning a 'buy' tag to DAM Capital Advisors IPO, Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "The issue is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.4x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings, which is relatively expensive compared to its peers. However, considering the company's improving financials, rapidly growing merchant banking business, and favourable industry trends, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue."

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, "Given its client-focused approach, DAM Capital has fostered long-term relationships with institutional investors, financial sponsors, and corporates, resulting in repeat business. With a strategic approach to emerging investment themes, DAM Capital is well-positioned to capitalize on India's vibrant equity markets. Hence, looking at all attributes, we recommend investors to "SUBSCRIBE" to the DAM Capital Advisory Ltd IPO for listing gain perspective only."

Besides, Ajcon Global Services, Anand Rathi, Arihant Capital Markets, Canara Bank Securities, Choice Broking, Hem Securities, KR Choksey Securities, Indsec Securities, Nirmal Bang, SBI Capital Securities, Swastika Investmart, etc. have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO details The most likely DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment date is 24 December 2024, and the most likely DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date is 27 December 2024.