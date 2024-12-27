DAM Capital Advisors IPO: DAM Capital Advisors will make its stock market debut today after strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date is today, December 27. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO received stellar demand as the issue was subscribed more than 82 times. The public issue was open for subscription from December 19 to 23. The DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment was finalised on December 24.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 27, 2024, the equity shares of DAM Capital Advisors Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a BSE notice informed.

DAM Capital Advisors shares will be part of a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM today.

Ahead of DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing today, the buzz for the grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market is tremendous. Analysts expect the shares to make a strong debut today.

Here’s what DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP signal.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP DAM Capital Advisors shares are commanding a decent grey market premium today. According to stock market observers, DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today is ₹150 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, DAM Capital Advisors shares are trading higher by ₹150 apiece than their issue price.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO Listing Price Considering the DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of DAM Capital Advisors shares is ₹433 per share, a premium of 53% to the IPO price of ₹283 per share.

Analysts also expect DAM Capital Advisors share listing to be at a decent premium.

“DAM Capital Advisors. has garnered significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 81.88 times, and is poised for a strong debut today, potentially commanding a 60% premium above the upper band price. DAM Capital is the fastest-growing merchant bank in India, achieving the highest revenue CAGR from FY22 to FY24 and the best profit margin among peers in FY24,” said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

On the financial front, DAM Capital reported the highest growth in total income, achieving a CAGR of 38.8% between FY22 and FY24. The company’s EBITDA rose to ₹1,030.2 million in FY24, up from Rs. 342.7 million, reflecting a CAGR of 73.4%.

“Hence, given the company’s strong market presence, improved financial performance, and industry tailwinds, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective,” said Pandya.

Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd, noted that despite the offer being entirely an OFS, DAM Capital Advisors IPO received very strong response from investors with an overall subscription of 81.88x times at close.

“We believe the demand was on the back of reasonable valuations keeping good listing gains on table for new investors. Considering market sentiments and all other parameters the company can list with a healthy listing gain over and above 50% on its issue price. We recommend conservative allotted investors can think of booking profits above our expectations,” said Tapse.

According to him, long-term investors should consider taking risks on the post-listing trend on the company to hold it for the long term, despite the risk of short-term volatility. For non-allotted investors, he advises to accumulate if we get dips post listing, due to profit booking attempts.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO Details DAM Capital Advisors IPO opened for subscription on December 19 and closed on December 23. The IPO allotment was finalised on December 24, and the DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date is today, December 27. DAM Capital Advisors shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO price band was set at ₹269 to ₹283 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹840.25 crore from the book-built issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore equity shares.

The public issue was subscribed by a massive 82.08 times on the final day as investors bid 170.76 crore equity shares as compared to 2.08 crore shares on offer, as per NSE data. The retail investor portion was subscribed 27.13 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 166.33 times, and the Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 98.62 times in total.

Nuvama Wealth Management is the book-running lead manager of the DAM Capital Advisors IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.