DAM Capital Advisors shares made a strong stock market debut today. DAM Capital Advisors shares were listed with a premium of 39% to the issue price. The initial public offering (IPO) of DAM Capital Advisors received stellar demand from investors during its bidding period from December 19 to 23. DAM Capital Advisors IPO was subscribed by more than 82 times in total. DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date is today, December 27. DAM Capital shares are listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.
Long-term investors may accumulate on dips post listing: Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd, noted that despite the offer being entirely an OFS, DAM Capital Advisors IPO received very strong response from investors with an overall subscription of 81.88x times at close.
“We believe the demand was on the back of reasonable valuations keeping good listing gains on table for new investors. We recommend conservative allotted investors can think of booking profits above our expectations. Long-term investors should consider taking risks on the post-listing trend on the company to hold it for the long term, despite the risk of short-term volatility. For non-allotted investors, I advise to accumulate if we get dips post listing, due to profit booking attempts," Tapse said.
Stock jumps over 11% after strong listing
DAM Capital Advisors share price jumped more than 11% after making a strong stock market debut. DAM Capital Advisors shares spiked 11.1% from its listing price to a fresh high of ₹439.00 apiece on NSE. At this price, Dam Capital stock was up 55.2% from its issue price of ₹283 per share.
Stock list with 39% premium at ₹393 apiece
DAM Capital Advisors share price made a strong stock market debut on Friday, December 27. DAM Capital Advisors shares were listed at ₹393.00 apiece on NSE, a premium of 38.87% to the issue price of ₹283.00 per share. On BSE, DAM Capital Advisors shares were listed with a 38.83% premium at ₹392.90 per share.
Hold DAM Capital shares for medium to long-term: Abhishek Pandya
Analysts also expect DAM Capital Advisors share listing to be at a decent premium.
“DAM Capital Advisors. has garnered significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 81.88 times, and is poised for a strong debut today, potentially commanding a 60% premium above the upper band price. DAM Capital is the fastest-growing merchant bank in India, achieving the highest revenue CAGR from FY22 to FY24 and the best profit margin among peers in FY24," said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.
On the financial front, DAM Capital reported the highest growth in total income, achieving a CAGR of 38.8% between FY22 and FY24. The company’s EBITDA rose to ₹1,030.2 million in FY24, up from Rs. 342.7 million, reflecting a CAGR of 73.4%.
“Hence, given the company’s strong market presence, improved financial performance, and industry tailwinds, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective," said Pandya.
DAM Capital Advisors IPO signals strong debut
DAM Capital Advisors shares are commanding a decent grey market premium today. According to stock market observers, DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today is ₹150 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, DAM Capital Advisors shares are trading higher by ₹150 apiece than their issue price. Considering the DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of DAM Capital Advisors shares is ₹433 per share, a premium of 53% to the IPO price of ₹283 per share.
DAM Capital Advisors IPO key dates
DAM Capital Advisors IPO opened for subscription on December 19 and closed on December 23. The IPO allotment was finalised on December 24, and the DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date is today, December 27. DAM Capital Advisors shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
DAM Capital Advisors set to list today
DAM Capital Advisors will make its stock market debut today after strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date is today, December 27. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.