DAM Capital Advisors Share Price Live Updates: Stock jumps over 16% after robust listing; up 61% from IPO price

2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 10:33 AM IST

DAM Capital Advisors Share Price Live Updates: DAM Capital Advisors shares made a decent stock market debut today. DAM Capital Advisors shares were listed at ₹ 393.00 apiece on NSE, a premium of 38.87% to the issue price of ₹ 283.00 per share.