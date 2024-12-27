DAM Capital Advisors shares list with 39% premium at ₹393 apiece on NSE

DAM Capital Advisors share price made a strong stock market debut on Friday, December 27. DAM Capital Advisors shares were listed at ₹393.00 apiece on NSE, a premium of 38.87% to the issue price of ₹283.00 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On BSE, DAM Capital Advisors shares were listed with a 38.83% premium at ₹392.90 per share.

DAM Capital Advisors share listing was in-line with Street estimates as experts and the grey market premium (GMP) today indicated a share debut with around 40%-50% premium.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO Details The subscription period for DAM Capital Advisors IPO commenced on December 19 and concluded on December 23. The IPO allotment was finalised on December 24, and the DAM Capital Advisors IPO listing date was today, December 27. DAM Capital Advisors shares are listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹840.25 crore from the book-built issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore equity shares. DAM Capital Advisors IPO price band was set at ₹269 to ₹283 per share.

The public issue was subscribed by a massive 82.08 times on the final day as investors bid 170.76 crore equity shares as compared to 2.08 crore shares on offer, as per NSE data. The retail investor portion was subscribed 27.13 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 166.33 times, and the Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 98.62 times in total.

Nuvama Wealth Management is the book-running lead manager of the DAM Capital Advisors IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

DAM Capital Advisors is one of the fastest growing investment banks in India. The company offers a wide range of financial solutions in the areas of investment banking comprising equity capital markets (M&As, private equity (PE) and structured finance advisory and institutional equities comprising broking and research

DAM Capital Advisors reported the highest growth in total income, achieving a CAGR of 38.8% between FY22 and FY24. The company's EBITDA rose to ₹1,030.2 million in FY24, up from Rs. 342.7 million, reflecting a CAGR of 73.4%.