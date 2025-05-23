Dar Credit and Capital IPO Day 3: ₹26 crore SME issue subscribed over 105 times; check GMP and other details

Dar Credit and Capital IPO: The ₹26 crore SME initial public offer (IPO) of Dar Credit and Capital, which opened for subscription on May 21, closed today.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO recorded blockbuster subscription numbers, with the issue garnering over 100 times bids at the end of the three-day bidding period amid strong retail and HNI demand. Strong grey market premium (GMP) also supported the demand for the IPO in the primary market.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO Subscription Status Dar Credit and Capital IPO was subscribed 106.09 times at the end of the three-day bidding process, as the issue received bids for 30,17,06,000 shares as against 28,44,000 shares on offer.

The public issue subscribed 104.88 times in the retail category, 31.29 times in qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) category, and 208.45 times in the non-institutional investors' (NII) category.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO GMP Dar Credit and Capital IPO GMP stood at ₹18 over the issue price of ₹60, signalling a strong listing for the SME IPO. At this level, Dar Credit and Capital shares could list at a 30% premium.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO Details Here are key details about Dar Credit and Capital IPO:

Dar Credit and Capital IPO dates: Dar Credit and Capital IPO bidding kicked off on May 21, 2025 and ended on May 23, 2025. The allotment for the IPO is likely tomorrow, with the listing of shares on NSE SME likely on May 28.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO price band: Dar Credit and Capital IPO is a fixed price issue, with the price set at ₹60 per share.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO size: The company is looking to raise 25.66 crore via the initial share sale.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO structure: Dar Credit and Capital IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 42.76 lakh shares.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO lot size: The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment amount by retail investors of ₹1,14,000.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO objective: Company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to augment the capital base of the company, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO BRLMs: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

About Dar Credit and Capital: Incorporated in 1994, Dar Credit and Capital Limited is an NBFC that provides three main types of financial products: (i) Personal Loans, (ii) Unsecured MSME Loans, and (iii) Secured MSME Loans. DCCL primarily serves low-income individuals, focusing on those employed in class-four roles such as cleaners and peons within municipalities. The company also extends credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors, with a strong emphasis on empowering women entrepreneurs.

