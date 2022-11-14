Darwinbox plans IPO in next 3 years, says co-founder Rohit Chennamaneni1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 01:37 PM IST
In January this year, Darwinbox's valuation crossed USD 1 billion thus placing it in the club of unicorns
Hyderabad: HR tech company Darwinbox,may go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the next three years, its co-founder Rohit Chennamaneni said today. Speaking during the virtual media meet, he said the firm is expected to achieve profitability by 2025 with Indian operations becoming profitable by next fiscal.