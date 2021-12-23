Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Data Patterns IPO: What GMP signals ahead of shares listing

Data Patterns IPO: What GMP signals ahead of shares listing

Data Patterns shares are expected to list on Friday
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

  • Data Patterns had fixed a price band in the range of 555-585 per share for its three-day initial share sale

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Data Patterns shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday, December 24, 2021. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Data Patterns (India) Limited, which supplies electronic systems to defence and aerospace sector, closed with 119.62 times subscription that concluded on December 16.

Data Patterns shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday, December 24, 2021. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Data Patterns (India) Limited, which supplies electronic systems to defence and aerospace sector, closed with 119.62 times subscription that concluded on December 16.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 59.52 lakh equity shares by promoters and individual selling shareholders. The company fixed a price band of 555-585 a share for its three-day initial share sale that opened on December 14. Data Patterns had collected 176 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 59.52 lakh equity shares by promoters and individual selling shareholders. The company fixed a price band of 555-585 a share for its three-day initial share sale that opened on December 14. Data Patterns had collected 176 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per market observers, Data Patterns shares premium, that slipped in the past few days, has surged and now commanding a GMP of around 300 in the grey market today, a day ahead of its shares listing.

Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider. Its core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation, and verification.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for debt repayment, funding its working capital, and up-gradation and expansion of its existing facilities besides general corporate purposes.

Data Patterns works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!