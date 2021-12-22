Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Data Patterns IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing

Data Patterns IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing

Data Patterns IPO was subscribed 119.62 times
1 min read . 01:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Data Patterns IPO had a fresh issue component of up to 240 crore an OFS of up to 59,52,550 equity shares

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The initial public offering (IPO) of Data Patterns (India) Limited, which supplies electronic systems to defence and aerospace sector, closed with 119.62 times subscription that concluded on December 16. The public issue on the last day of subscription received bids for 84,89,85,725 shares against 70,97,285 shares on offer.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Data Patterns (India) Limited, which supplies electronic systems to defence and aerospace sector, closed with 119.62 times subscription that concluded on December 16. The public issue on the last day of subscription received bids for 84,89,85,725 shares against 70,97,285 shares on offer.

As the share allotment has been finalized, all eyes are set on the listing date as the stock is expected to make its debut on leading exchanges BSE and NSE this week on Friday, December 24, 2021. However, Data Patterns shares premium (GMP) in the grey market today has dipped to 160.

As the share allotment has been finalized, all eyes are set on the listing date as the stock is expected to make its debut on leading exchanges BSE and NSE this week on Friday, December 24, 2021. However, Data Patterns shares premium (GMP) in the grey market today has dipped to 160.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 59.52 lakh equity shares by promoters and individual selling shareholders. The company fixed a price band of 555-585 a share for its three-day initial share sale that opened on December 14. Data Patterns had collected 176 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment of debt, funding its working capital and upgradation and expansion of its existing facilities besides general corporate purposes. Data Patterns is backed by former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac via Florintree Capital Partners LLP, which holds a 12.8 per cent stake in the company.

Founded by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider that caters to requirements across space, air, land and the sea.

Data Patterns works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!