Data Patterns IPO: GMP, price band, things to know in 10 points as issue opens next week2 min read . 12:00 PM IST
- Data Patterns IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹240 crore and OFS of 59.52 lakh equity shares
Another IPO is lined for next week amid the recent rush as Data Patterns (India) Ltd, which supplies electronic systems to defence and aerospace sector, has fixed a price band of ₹555-585 a share for its three-day initial public offering (IPO) that will open for public subscription from December 14-16. The bidding for anchor investors will open on December 13.
Data Patterns IPO details -
