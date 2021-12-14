Data Patterns IPO is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 16th December 2021. The defense and aerospace electronics solutions provider company aims to raise ₹588.22 crore from its book built issue ( ₹240 crore from fresh issue whereas ₹348.22 crore through Offer for Sale or OFS). Company has fixed Data Patterns IPO price band at ₹555 to ₹585 per equity share whereas grey market looks highly bullish on the defense issue. According to market observers, shares of Data Patterns are available at a premium of ₹610 in grey market today.

We list out Data Patterns IPO details in 10 important points below:

1] Data Patterns IPO GMP: As per the market observers, Data Patterns IPO GMP today is ₹610 that means grey market is expecting shares of Data Patterns to list around ₹1195 ( ₹585 + ₹610).

2] Data Patterns IPO price band: The company management has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹555 to ₹585 per equity share.

3] Data Patterns IPO subscription date: The public issue will open for subscription on 14th December 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 16th December 2021.

4] Data Patterns IPO lot size: A bidder will be apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 25 company shares.

5] Data Patterns IPO investment limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots. So, minimum investment required to apply for the IPO is ₹14,625 ( ₹585 x 25) whereas maximum investment allowed in this IPO is ₹1,90,125 [( ₹585 x 25) x 13].

6] Data Patterns IPO allotment date: The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 21st December 2021. Initiation of refunds is expected to begin on 22nd December 2021 while credit of shares in the Demat Account of allottees is likely on 23rd December 2021.

7] Data Patterns IPO listing: Shares of the defense company will list on both NSE and BSE.

8] Data Patterns IPO listing date: The tentative date for share listing is 24th December 2021.

9] Data Patterns IPO registrar: The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

10] Data Patterns IPO subscribe or not: Giving review of the IPO; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Data Patterns is a defense and aerospace electronics solution company catering to indigenously developed defense products industry. It is known for innovation focused business model and very diversified high-end technological advanced products portfolio. The company has solid order book from prestigious clients, track record of profitable growth, well-positioned to benefit from the Make in India opportunity. Therefore, investors can take position on this IPO for listing gains and hold for long-term growth as well."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

