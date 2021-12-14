Data Patterns IPO opens today. GMP, other details in 10 points

Data Patterns IPO is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 16th December 2021. The defense and aerospace electronics solutions provider company aims to raise ₹588.22 crore from its book built issue ( ₹240 crore from fresh issue whereas ₹348.22 crore through Offer for Sale or OFS). Company has fixed Data Patterns IPO price band at ₹555 to ₹585 per equity share whereas grey market looks highly bullish on the defense issue. According to market observers, shares of Data Patterns are available at a premium of ₹610 in grey market today.

