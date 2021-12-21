Data Patterns IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

Data Patterns IPO: Finalisation of Data Patterns share allocation can be announced any time today as tentative Data Patterns IPO allotment date is 21st December 2021 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for this public issue worth ₹588.22 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the book built issue is Link Intime Private Ltd.

Data Patterns IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Data Patterns IPO allotment status online.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status Link Intime

Those bidders who want to check their share allotment status on the website of official registrar, they are advised to login at at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Data Patterns IPO;

3] Enter PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Data Patterns IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Data Patterns allotment status check at BSE

If a bidder wants to check its application status online at BSE website, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Data Patterns IPO;

3] Enter your Data Patterns IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Data Patterns IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

