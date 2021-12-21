Data Patterns IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

2 min read.Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 07:41 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Data Patterns IPO allotment date: Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO
Data Patterns IPO: Finalisation of Data Patterns share allocation can be announced any time today as tentative Data Patterns IPO allotment date is 21st December 2021 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for this public issue worth ₹588.22 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the book built issue is Link Intime Private Ltd.
Those bidders who want to check their share allotment status on the website of official registrar, they are advised to login at at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
Your Data Patterns IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.
Data Patterns allotment status check at BSE
If a bidder wants to check its application status online at BSE website, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Data Patterns IPO;
3] Enter your Data Patterns IPO application number;
4] Enter PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Data Patterns IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.
