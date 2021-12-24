Data Patterns shares are going to make its debut in the primary markets today. As per the information available on BSE website, Data Patterns IPO listing date is 24th December 2021 and the equity shares of Data Patterns (India) Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in a Special Pre-open Session . According to stock market experts, as market is regaining momentum after the recent lows, Data Patterns shares might have a 'stellar' debut. They said that defence stock may open at around ₹900 levels, delivering around 50 per cent premium to the allottees. In fact, grey market is also signaling strong listing of Data Patterns shares. According to market observers, Data Patterns IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹330.

Speaking on Data Patterns share listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com said, "As the market is regaining momentum after the recent lows, good traction is seen over primary market pack. The listing of Data Patterns should be impressive as the company enjoys highest EBITDA and ROE (Return on Equity) margins compared to its peers. Recently listed defense sector companies like Mtar Technologies and Paras Defense too rewarded the investors. Data Patterns may list around ₹900, emanating stellar gains of over 50 per cent."

Expecting an impressive debut for Data Patterns shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "After strong response from investors and trend reversal in the markets after its lows, we are expecting an impressive debut for Data Patterns IPO. As per our assessment, Data Patterns share listing price could be around ₹820 to ₹870 against its price band of ₹555 to ₹585 per equity share."

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "We believe Data Patterns has the potential to grow rapidly and exponentially as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. The company has experienced rapid growth in revenues and profits, with margins that are soaring. At an upper price band of ₹585, the IPO is priced at a PE ratio of 49x and a P/BV ratio of 13x to FY21 earnings. Positive sentiment is likely to accompany the IPO and the company as a result of the defense sector's attractiveness. Based on the GMP currently, we can expect a 35 per cent listing gain." Aayush Agrawal went on to add that investors who got allotments should hold the stock while new investors can look for buying opportunities at any correction or consolidation.

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia said, "Data patterns company is a strategic defense & aerospace electronics solutions provider, well-positioned to benefit from the Make in India opportunity. Also, the company's innovative focused business model backed with sound order book from several prestigious customers in the Indian defense ecosystem makes it a good bet for long term investment. The stock may list around 20 per cent to 30 per cent premium in the range of ₹700 ₹760."

Data Patterns share listing: What grey market signals?

According to market observers, Data Patterns IPO GMP today is ₹330 that means grey market is expecting Data Patterns shares to list around ₹915 ( ₹585 + ₹330), which is 55 per cent higher from its price band of ₹555 to ₹585 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.