Data Patterns share listing today. Experts predict 'stellar' debut

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "We believe Data Patterns has the potential to grow rapidly and exponentially as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. The company has experienced rapid growth in revenues and profits, with margins that are soaring. At an upper price band of ₹585, the IPO is priced at a PE ratio of 49x and a P/BV ratio of 13x to FY21 earnings. Positive sentiment is likely to accompany the IPO and the company as a result of the defense sector's attractiveness. Based on the GMP currently, we can expect a 35 per cent listing gain." Aayush Agrawal went on to add that investors who got allotments should hold the stock while new investors can look for buying opportunities at any correction or consolidation.