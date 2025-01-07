Davin Sons Retail IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of garments manufacturer Davin Sons Retail Ltd received stellar response from investors. As the bidding process has now ended, applicants watch out for Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public issue was open for subscription from January 2 to 6 and Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment date is likely today, January 7. Davin Sons Retail IPO is an SME IPO and the shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of Davin Sons Retail IPO share allotment soon. After the Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment is out, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors likely on January 8.

Investors can check Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Davin Sons Retail IPO registrar.

Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment status online check can be done by following a few simple steps mentioned below.

Davin Sons Retail IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Davin Sons Retail Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Davin Sons Retail IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar's website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Davin Sons Retail Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Davin Sons Retail IPO GMP Today Davin Sons Retail shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a lower grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Davin Sons Retail IPO GMP today is ₹5 per share. This means that in the grey market, Davin Sons Retail shares are trading higher by ₹5 apiece than their issue price.

Davin Sons Retail IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Davin Sons Retail shares would be ₹60 apiece, a premium of 9.09% to the IPO price of ₹55 per share.

Davin Sons Retail IPO Details Davin Sons Retail IPO opened for public subscription on January 2 and closed on January 6. Davin Sons Retail IPO allotment date is likely today, January 7, and the IPO listing date is January 9. Davin Sons Retail shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Davin Sons Retail IPO price band was fixed at ₹55 per share. The company ₹8.78 crore from the fixed price issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 15.96 lakh equity shares.

The SME IPO was subscribed by a whopping 120.8 times in total. The public issue was booked 164.78 times in the retail category, and 66.1 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Davin Sons IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.