Day 1 of Tracxn IPO sees weak demand

BENGALURU :The initial public offering of Accel- and Elevation-backed Tracxn Technologies received muted interest on the first day, with only 23% of the shares on offer subscribed, according to data from the BSE.
While bids for 4.96 million shares were received against the 21.26 million shares on offer, the retail portion was subscribed 1.23 times. However, the IPO did not receive bids from qualified institutional Buyers. It closes on 12 October.
Non institutional investors’ allotment was subscribed 0.04 times, or just 5.8 million shares compared to the 20.7 million shares on offer.
The Bengaluru-based private intelligence and analytics firm is looking to raise up to ₹309 crore via an offer for sale (OFS) of 38.67 million shares. It had priced the shares in the range of ₹75-80 apiece.
Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal are among investors looking to exit the company as it lists on the public market.
The muted response to the IPO comes amid tough macroeconomic conditions, with rising interest rates, high inflation and bearish stock market dampening investors’ sentiments.
Before the IPO, Tracxn had raised ₹139 crore from 15 anchor investors including India Acorn Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Whiteoak Capital, Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, and Reliance General Insurance Co. The anchor investors had subscribed for 17.4 million shares at ₹80 apiece.
Tracxn was founded in 2012 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal.