Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th September

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing small range movement on Friday at the swing high of 17947, the NSE Nifty continued its consolidation movement on Monday and closed the day on a flat note amidst a range-bound movement. BSE Sensex sustained above 60,000 and closed at 60,077 levels — 29 points higher from its previous trade session. Intraday profit booking triggered from a day's high of 17,943 levels and the minor upside recovery was seen in the mid to later part from a day's low. According to stock market experts, this pattern indicates a consolidation movement in the market for the last two sessions post sharp upside move of Thursday. This market action signals a lack of sharp selling participation in the market at the new highs.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; realty, oil & gas and auto stocks rose the most, while IT, healthcare and FMCG indices lost the most. BSE Mid-cap closed unchanged and BSE Mid-cap slipped 0.13 per cent.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; realty, oil & gas and auto stocks rose the most, while IT, healthcare and FMCG indices lost the most. BSE Mid-cap closed unchanged and BSE Mid-cap slipped 0.13 per cent.

Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday, but fears of further waves of Coronavirus outbreaks were clouding the economic outlook for the region, tempering the rally and resulting in loss of some of the gains of morning session.

Speaking on intraday trading strategies; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound. This consolidation movement could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing upside breakout of the range movement. A decisive move above 17,950 is likely to open the next upside of 18,200 levels in the near term. Important lower support for NSE Nifty is now placed at 17,650."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 7 shares to buy today.

1] ICICI Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹745 to ₹750, stop loss ₹715

2] Grasim Industries: Buy at CMP, target ₹1680 to ₹1700, stop loss ₹1615

Rohit Singre's stocks to buy today

3] Indiabulls Housing Finance: Buy at ₹234, target ₹240 to ₹244, stop loss below ₹230

4] Motherson Sumi: Buy at ₹232, target ₹237 to ₹241, stop loss below ₹228

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

5] Trent: Buy at ₹1005, target ₹1044, stop loss ₹988

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

6] Mahindra & Mahindra or M&M: Buy at ₹811, target ₹850 to ₹900, stop loss ₹760

7] Shriram Transport Finance Company: Buy above ₹1325, target ₹1400, stop loss ₹1250.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

