DCG Cables IPO allotment date: DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check the DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can use the basis of allotment to determine if and how many shares they have been allocated. The IPO allocation status also shows how many shares were granted. For those who applied but weren't allocated shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The shares allocated to them will be credited into their demat accounts.

Monday, April 15, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. As soon as the allocation is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start on Monday.

DCG Cables IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, March 15 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO, you can do a DCG Cables IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO allotment link

Step 2 Click on "DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO" under the company name field.

Step 3 Choose "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

You may view your DCG Cables IPO on your phone's display or on the computer monitor.

DCG Cables IPO GMP today DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO GMP or grey market premium is +10. This indicates DCG Cables and Wires Ltd share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After accounting for the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market, DCG Cables and Wires Ltd estimated that the listing price would be ₹110 per share, 10% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

Grey market activity over the previous 11 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is moving upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. According to investorgain.com experts, the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum is ₹18.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd IPO details

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd IPO, worth ₹49.99 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 49,99,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The business intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the following purposes: meeting public issue expenses, general corporate purposes, working capital requirements, and capital expenditure for building development.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the DCG Cables & Wires IPO, while Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for the DCG Cables & Wires IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

