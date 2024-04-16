DCG Cables and Wires share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, DCG Cables and Wires share price opened at ₹90, which is 10% lower than the issue price of ₹100.

DCG Cables and Wires IPO opened for subscription on Monday, April 8, and closed on Wednesday, April 10. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹100 per share, with a face value of ₹10. The DCG Cables and Wires IPO lot size was 1,200 equity shares, which investors may bid on at least. On day three of the DCG Cables and Wires IPO, the subscription status was 16.96 times.

Established in 2017, DCG Cables and Wires produces copper cables and wires for Indian transformer makers.

The firm offers a variety of paper-covered copper conductors and connecting cables, copper strips in both round and rectangular forms, copper tapes, bare copper wires and strips, and wires made of copper and fiber glass copper.

Based in Odhav, Ahmedabad; Kubadthal, Ahmedabad; and Waghodia, Vadodara, the company operates three manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 5,868 MT for bare copper wire and strip; 1,404 MT for paper-coated copper strips and wires; 1,512 MT for cable wires; 5,760 MT for copper rods; 10,080 MT for flat copper wires; 972 MT for submersible wires; and 540 MT for glass fiber coated copper strips.

DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO details

The ₹49.99 crore DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO consists of a new issuance of 49,99,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There isn't a offer-for-sale component.

The firm intends to apply the net proceeds of the offering to the following purposes: finance working capital requirements, capital expenditure for building development, general corporate purposes, and payment of public issue expenses.

The DCG Cables and Wires IPO's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. For the DCG Cables and Wires IPO, Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker.

DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO GMP today

DCG Cables IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Today's IPO GMP points down and is expected to decrease further based on the activity of the grey market during the past 15 days. According to experts at investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹18.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

