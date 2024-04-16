DCG Cables and Wires share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 10% discount at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME
DCG Cables and Wires share price on NSE SME debuted weakly at ₹90, 10% lower than the issue price of ₹100. The IPO was oversubscribed by 16.96 times on day three.
DCG Cables and Wires share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, DCG Cables and Wires share price opened at ₹90, which is 10% lower than the issue price of ₹100.
