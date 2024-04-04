DCG Cables & Wires IPO to open on April 8: Check key dates, price band, other details
DCG Cables & Wires IPO: The manufacturer of copper cables and wires aims to raise ₹49.9 crore through the public issue which will be open for bidding till April 10,2024.
