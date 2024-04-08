DCG Cables & Wires Ltd IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other details to know
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd IPO opened on April 8 and closes on April 10 with a price band of ₹100 per share. The company manufactures copper wires for transformers and has received 96% subscription on day 1 so far.
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, April 8) and will end on Wednesday, April 10. The IPOs price band has been set in the range of ₹100 apiece. The IPO lot size for DCG Cables & Wires Ltd IPO is 1,200 shares.
