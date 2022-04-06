DCX Systems is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies and are also involved in kitting. Its revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 46.22% from ₹299 crore in Fiscal 2019 to ₹641 crore in Fiscal 2021, and was ₹728 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2021, as per the DRHP.