DCX IPO allotment status: Announcement of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems Ltd can be announced any time today. Those who have applied for the public issue need not to move from pillar to post after announcement of share allotment. They can check DCX IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar appointed for DCX Systems IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

DCX IPO allotment: Direct links to check status online

However, for convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

DCX IPO allotment status check online on BSE

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide to know one's allotment status:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DCX Systems IPO;

3] Enter DCX Systems IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your DCX Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DCX IPO allotment status check online by PAN card

After announcement of share allocation, bidders can check their application status online by simply remembering their PAN card details. They need to login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select DCX Systems IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your DCX Systems IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.