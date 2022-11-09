DCX Systems IPO allotment likely today. Direct links to check status online

DCX IPO allotment status: Announcement of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems Ltd can be announced any time today. Those who have applied for the public issue need not to move from pillar to post after announcement of share allotment. They can check DCX IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar appointed for DCX Systems IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

