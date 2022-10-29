DCX Systems IPO: Company raises 225 cr through anchor book ahead of IPO

DCX Systems IPO: Company raises ₹225 cr through anchor book ahead of IPO1 min read . 06:35 PM IST
- DCX Systems, electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, is all set to launch IPO on October 31, with a price band of ₹197-207 per share
DCX Systems, ahead of its IPO has mopped up ₹225 crore through its anchor book on October 28. In the anchor book, a total of 12 investors had participated.
"The IPO committee of the company in their meeting held on October 28,2022 have finalised allocation of 1,08,69564 equity shares to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of ₹207 per equity share (including share premium of ₹205 equity share)," the DCX Systems said in its BSE filing.
The investors include Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Quantum State Investment Fund, India SME Investments, Theleme India Master Fund, Resonance Opportunities Fund, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.
The company said that out of its total 1.08 crore share allocation to anchor investors, 36.23 lakh equity shares were allocated to two domestic mutual funds -HDFC Mutual Fund, and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund. These fund groups have invested nearly 75 crore in DCX Systems via anchor book.
DCX Systems, electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, is all set to launch IPO on October 31, with a price band of ₹197-207 per share. The offer will close on 2 November. The firm plans to raise ₹500 crore, of which ₹400 crore is a fresh issue, and ₹100 crore will be offer for sale. Meanwhile, shares of DCX Systems Ltd have made debut in grey market and its one share is available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today.
A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 72 shares of the company. The tentative date for share allotment is 7th November 2022.
The fresh issue money will be utilised by the company for repaying debts, working capital requirements, capex requirement.