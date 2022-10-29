DCX Systems IPO: Company raises 225 cr through anchor book ahead of IPO

DCX Systems, electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, is all set to launch IPO on October 31, with a price band of ₹197-207 per share. The offer will close on 2 November. The firm plans to raise ₹500 crore, of which ₹400 crore is a fresh issue, and ₹100 crore will be offer for sale. Meanwhile, shares of DCX Systems Ltd have made debut in grey market and its one share is available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today.