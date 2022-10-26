DCX Systems IPO to be launched next week. All you need to know

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, will open for public subscription next week on Monday, October 31, 2022 and and conclude on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per share for its initial share sale. Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples of 72 equity shares thereafter.

