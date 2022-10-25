DCX Systems IPO: GMP, price band, key details as issue to open for subscription next week2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 10:15 AM IST
- DCX Systems IPO comprises an OFS of equity shares to the tune of up to ₹100 crore by promoters
The initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, will open for public subscription next week on Monday, October 31, 2022 and the three-day issue will conclude on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The company on Friday said it has fixed a price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per share for its initial share sale.