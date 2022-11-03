DCX Systems IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details

As per market observers, DCX Systems shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹74 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday, November 11, 2022. The finalisation of the share allotment of the DCX Systems IPO is expected to take place on Monday, November 7, 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the share sale.

