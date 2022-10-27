DCX Systems IPO: GMP steady ahead of issue opening for subscription next week2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 09:03 AM IST
- DCX Systems IPO consists of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹400 crore and OFS of ₹100 crore
The initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, will open for public subscription next week on Monday, October 31, 2022. The price band has been fixed at ₹197- ₹207 per share and the three-day issue will close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.