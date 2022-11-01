The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, received 2.11 times subscription on the first day of offer on Monday. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems opened for public subscription on Monday, October 31, 2022 and will conclude on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The price band has been fixed at ₹197 to ₹207 per share. The has raised ₹225 crore from anchor investors days ahead of its initial share sale. DCX Systems IPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹100 crore.

As per market observers, DCX Systems shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹74 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday, November 11, 2022.

"DCX, being preferred IOP in the Defence & aerospace space is well placed to capture the industry tailwinds. We like its focus on revenue/geography diversification, customer base expansion and inorganic growth which could keep the earnings growth strong. It is valued at 30.5xFY22 P/E which is reasonable compared to listed peers. Given the fancy for Defence stocks and continuous news flows in that space, we expect the IPO to do well. We suggest investors to Subscribe for listing gains," said Motilal Oswal.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements, investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to fund its capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-based company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing of a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and are also involved in kitting.

“During FY20-22, DCX registered CAGR revenue, EBITDA, PAT growth of 56.6%, 228.3%, 159.5%, respectively. Its order book has increased to ₹2,369 crore in FY22. However, considering the low margin on higher exposure towards contract manufacturing through offsets, significant improvement in margins needs to be seen in future. Post issue P/E at 30.5x FY22 EPS looks fair as compared to peers like Data Patterns and Paras Defence," said ICICI Securities.