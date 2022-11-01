DCX Systems IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM IST
- DCX Systems IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1 of the issue
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, received 2.11 times subscription on the first day of offer on Monday. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems opened for public subscription on Monday, October 31, 2022 and will conclude on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.