"In terms of valuations, the post-issue P/E works out which is low compared to its peers like Paras Defense & Space Technologies Ltd, Data Patterns (India) ltd and Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Further, DSL has better revenue/PAT growth (CAGR of 57%/159% respectively) over 2 years, healthy return on equity and company also has a strong order book which provides visibility for next 2 years. Considering all the positive factors, we believe this valuation is at reasonable levels. Thus, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating on the issue," said Angel One.