28 Oct 2022
- DCX Systems IPO to open on Monday, October 31, 2022 and conclude on Wednesday, November 2,
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, will open for public subscription next week on Monday, October 31, 2022 and conclude on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per share for its initial share sale.