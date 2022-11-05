DCX Systems IPO: After strong response to the initial public offer of DCX Systems Limited in three day subscription from 31st October to 2nd November 2022, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the DCX Systems IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 7th November 2022 i.e. on Monday. As per the DCX Systems IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed whopping 69.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 61.77 times. However, after announcement of share allocation, bidders are advised to check DCX Systems IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official website of the registrar appointed fro this IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd whose official website is linkintime.co.in.

DCX Systems IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, after trend reversal on Dalal Street on Friday, DCX Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) has gone higher. According to market observers, DCX Systems IPO GMP today is ₹75, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹70.

DCX Systems IPO allotment: How to check status online

Those who bid for the public issue worth ₹500 crore are advised to either check their application status on BSE website or at the Link Intime website. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

DCX Systems IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DCX Systems IPO;

3] Enter DCX Systems IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your DCX Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DCX Systems IPO allotment status check on Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select DCX Systems IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your DCX Systems IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.