DCX Systems IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

DCX Systems IPO: After strong response to the initial public offer of DCX Systems Limited in three day subscription from 31st October to 2nd November 2022, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the DCX Systems IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 7th November 2022 i.e. on Monday. As per the DCX Systems IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed whopping 69.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 61.77 times. However, after announcement of share allocation, bidders are advised to check DCX Systems IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official website of the registrar appointed fro this IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd whose official website is linkintime.co.in.

