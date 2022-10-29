DCX Systems IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of DCX Systems Limited is going to hit secondary markets on 31st October 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. Three day subscription of DCX Systems IPO will open on 31st October and it will remain open till 2nd November. The promoters of DCX Systems Ltd has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹197 to ₹207 per equity share. Meanwhile, shares of DCX Systems Ltd have made debut in grey market and its one share is available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today.

Here we list out important DCX Systems IPO details in 10 points:

1] DCX Systems IPO GMP: According to market observers, DCX Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹90.

2] DCX Systems IPO price: The public issue is offered at a price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per equity share.

3] DCX Systems IPO size: Company aims to raise ₹500 crore from this IPO out of which ₹100 crore is reserved for OFS (Offer for Sale) route.

4] DCX Systems IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 72 shares of the company.

5] Issue type: The public issue is book build in nature.

6] DCX Systems IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment is 7th November 2022.

7] DCX Systems IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE.

8] DCX Systems IPO listing date: The tentative date for DCX Systems share listing is 11th November 2022.

9] DCX Systems IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

10] DCX Systems IPO apply or not: Speaking on DCX Systems IPO review, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "The growing Indian landscape for defence and aerospace may serve as a key opportunity for DCX Systems. Recent initiatives like an increase in FDI in the Indian defence sector from the current 49% to 74% under the automatic route are anticipated to open new growth opportunities for the industry. The issue price of DCX Systems is also seems to be fairly priced based on their valuations. Investors may subscribe to this IPO from long term perspective."

Giving 'subscribe' tag to DCX Systems IPO, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "DCX Systems Limited is among the leading Indian players in the manufacturing of electronic sub-systems and cable harness. DCX Systems had 26 customers in Israel, the United States, Korea and India, including certain Fortune 500 companies. With “Make in India", “Atmanirbhar Bharat" and other policies, DCXSL – is poised for bright prospects. Based on its financial performance, investors can subscribe."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.