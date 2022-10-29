DCX Systems IPO opens on Monday. GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 08:25 AM IST
- DCX Systems IPO GMP today is ₹90, say market observers
DCX Systems IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of DCX Systems Limited is going to hit secondary markets on 31st October 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. Three day subscription of DCX Systems IPO will open on 31st October and it will remain open till 2nd November. The promoters of DCX Systems Ltd has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹197 to ₹207 per equity share. Meanwhile, shares of DCX Systems Ltd have made debut in grey market and its one share is available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today.